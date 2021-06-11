Powerful storm topples semis north of Fargo

HILLSBORO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Friday morning’s storm-packed heavy rain, some hail, and powerful winds. The winds were strong enough to blow over 3 semis on I-29 in Traill and Grand Forks Counties.

State Patrol Lt. Troy Hischer says all the rigs ended up on their sides and were northbound at the time. One of the semis was two miles south of Hillsboro, another four miles north of Hillsboro, and another between Reynolds and Thompson. It did not appear there were any serious injuries

Heavy tow equipment was called into upright the trucks and trailers.