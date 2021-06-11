Teen who recorded George Floyd murder awarded Pulitzer special citation

NEW YORK – The Pulitzer Prizes awarded a special citation to the teen who filmed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Darnella Frazier.

The Star Tribune of Minneapolis won the breaking news award for its reporting following Floyd’s killing.

The New York Times won the public service award Friday for its coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, while

The Associated Press won two awards, sweeping the photography category.