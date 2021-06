FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo Memorial Honor Guard will conduct a final honors ceremony for an unclaimed Navy veteran next week.

Final honors for Brian Gordon Johnson will be held Monday, June 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fargo Veterans Cemetery.

Johnson died May 24. He was in the Navy between 1976 and 1980.

Johnson is the fourth unclaimed veteran since the cemetery opened.