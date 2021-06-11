YMCA celebrates Water Safety Day with free training for kids

Other area pools also participated in the community wide initiative to help increase water safety awareness.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One way to cool off and have some fun in the sun is to enjoy some time at the pool.

“It’s all about kids having fun in the pool and learning about safety rules and how to be safe around the water,” YMCA Fercho Lifeguard & Safety Coordinator Maxwell Ommen said.

Lifeguard Maxwell Ommen says no body of water is completely safe especially when it comes to kids.

“So the number one thing always is that parent supervision and buddy system. It’s always important to make sure parents are helping those lifeguards out and keeping tabs on where the kids are and making sure that they are in safe areas and they do know and follow the pool rules,” said Ommen.

As the YMCA celebrates Water Safety Day with free aquatic training, kids are given the chance to learn a few strategies to help keep themselves afloat.

“We have our swim tests so we’ll be practicing how well we can swim across the pool. We also practice ‘Reach, Throw, Don’t Go.’ So, if someone is in trouble we always want to make sure that we reach something out to them or throw an object to them and not try to get in ourselves to save them. We practice floating on our backs so if you jump in too deep or maybe it’s a great option to relax or float on our back to catch our breath,” Ommen said.

The training comes in handy if you’re at the community pool or heading to the lakes.

“Of course we talk about life jacket safety too. So, making sure those jackets fit, they are coast guard approved and jumping in. So it’s important to know where water is too deep or too shallow or if kids need help with that life jacket or parent supervision,” said Ommen.

The YMCA also offers community CPR, Life guarding and first aid skill training.