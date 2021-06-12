22nd annual MDA Fund Run kicks off

Bikers from across the metro coming together to restart an annual fundraiser in hopes of helping out children in need after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An annual fundraiser helping support the Muscular Dystrophy Association kicks off in West Fargo.

The pandemic has overshadowed many illnesses that existed before COVID-19.

“Today is the 22nd annual MDA Fund Run for the F-M area. We raise money for our local children that suffer from muscular dystrophy and ALS,” MDA Fund Run Event Organizer, Bruce Fell said.

The money is going towards summer camp expenses. At camp, children with muscular dystrophy are able to form friendships with other kids with similar challenges.

They get a chance to develop greater self-esteem and confidence. Leftover funds will help with hospital bills. Here at the Speedway Event Center, bikers are contributing $25 each.

“With paid amendments will get you a wristband from Fargodome for Ribfest. It’ll get you obviously the concert and ribs and parking. Before we go on the run we have our raffles. We have several raffle prizes,” Fell said.

Once the raffle is over, bikers take a long ride around the area and finish at the Ribfest. This year’s fundraiser is partnering with the Women in the Wind Red River Valley Chapter.

“We do like to help out with various charity runs that are going on and who doesn’t like to help kids. They’re very near and dear to everyone’s heart,” Women in the Wind Red River Valley Chapter Vice President, Penny Carlson said.

Event Organizer Bruce Fell says the pandemic impacted the MDA badly.

Fell says “Muscular Dystrophy Association furloughed almost 80 or 90% of their people, including the one person we had locally. They’ve only come back 50%, so we still don’t have our local people.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of the most common muscular dystrophy begin in childhood, mostly in boys. Other types don’t surface until adulthood. The illnesses take away the chance of kids having a normal upbringing. But, Event Organizer Fell says the MDA summer camp is the children’s happy place.

“They get to have fun and be a kid for a week,” Fell said.

We have a link here for more information about MDA.

Click here to be directed to the donation page.