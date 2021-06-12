Walthalls Eager To Suit Up At UND

Moorhead High senior wide receivers Brady and Blake Walthall committed to North Dakota Football on Friday

MOORHEAD, MINN (KVRR) – Brady and Blake Walthall have always been in lockstep. On and off the Football field.

“I think it really does make a difference knowing we both play the same position obviously so I think we could help each other out,” Blake said.

“We’ve been through so much together,” Brady said. “I mean, we’ve done so many things growing up: AAU basketball, staying in hotels. We’ve always been close.”

The two have always been there for one another from youth up to high school and have made each other better on the gridiron. As they graduate, they intend to keep it that way for the next four years. Both announced their commitment to North Dakota Football at about the same time.

“To get into a system where where it fits us well and close to home kind of worked out perfect,” Blake said.

“Towards the end of our football season when were kind of looking at schools, talking to staff and stuff and we thought that they were the best fit for us and their offense is fun to play in,” Brady said.

This past fall, the Spuds played just seven games but won all of them and scored 40 points or more in five of those. It culminated in a Section Championship by an Associated Press vote. You could say the Walthall brothers were a reason. Both finished with the most touchdowns receptions and receiving yards on the team.

“We just had a motivation that no one was going to beat us and played every game like it was our last especially with COVID, you didn’t know when your season would end,” Blake said. Honestly, our defense was unreal, we had a great offense.

Now they’re ready for the next stage and know they’ll have the other right by their side.