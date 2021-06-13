Drekker Brewing Company & Unglued Hosting A Summer Night Market

"We didn't do any of these events last year, so it's been a year and a half since I think it's the holiday market in 2019 that we did this Drekker's craft market here."

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Many locals got the chance to enjoy this beautiful day at the Drekker Brewing Company.

“We didn’t do any of these events last year, so it’s been a year and a half since I think it’s the holiday market in 2019 that we did this Drekker’s craft market here,” Unglued Owner and Founder, Ashley Morken said.

Unglued and Drekker Brewing Company are back again with their summer market.

The doors are open here at the brewing company for anyone to come out and enjoy a cold beer on this beautiful day. There are coloring books available for anyone to pick up, but the big attraction is the local vendors who came out inside and outside of Drekker showing off their crafty pieces.

“I’m a ceramics artist. I make a variety of cups, planters, and mugs. Just a lot of things out of ceramics,” Copper Sun Creations Owner, Jeff Bodwin said.

Bodwin says this event allows people to touch his ceramic pieces in person rather than virtually.

“This gives everyone an opportunity to try on those mugs. To try on those different things and really get a feel for whether it’s the right piece for them,” Bodwin said.

Another artist – Elizabeth Moore is delighted when people enjoy her work.

“I love being around people and showing off my artwork. I love making new things and showing them off too. Some people are like wow that’s so cool. Cool, I’m glad. I spent 8 hours on these, so it’s really nice,” E.Moore Art Studio Owner, Moore said.

With over 14 taps and can beers available at Drekker, event attendees got the chance to enjoy a nice summer day. One attendee from Arizona says that Drekker’s beers hit the spot.

“The smoothie sours are amazing. The IPs are awesome. The environment in itself is great,” Caleb DeRose said.

He says he had a great experience overall.

“Everyone has been really friendly and nice and there are games to play. There are all sorts of local stuff to buy, try, so we really love it.”

We have a list of social media platforms for all two vendors below:

Copper Sun Creations – click here.

E.Moore Art Studio – click here.