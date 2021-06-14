Badger-Greenbush-Middle River Softball Back in State Tournament After Historic Season

Went 26-0; first time undefeated in program history

MIDDLE RIVER, Minn — Badger-Greenbush-Middle River softball is no stranger heading to Mankota for the state tournament. It’s the 10th trip in the program’s history, however this one is a little different than the others for two reasons.

The Gators went 26-0. No previous team ever went undefeated or reached that many wins and it earned them their highest seed at number 2. Its a group of players who have been together on the field since 8 years old and with that experience brings many benefits for head coach Kent Christian.

“It’s huge especially when running into a younger team verses when you get two veteran teams in the state tournament,” Christian said. “Every team when you go down there is going to be good just when you have a veteran team they know what to expect so we can definitely use that to our advantage.”

The Gators open up with unseeded Springfield at 3 p.m. Tuesday and with a win take on the winner of Bowerville and Wabasha-Kellog at 7 p.m. in the semis.