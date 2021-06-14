Fire damages south Fargo apartment building

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo fire crews called around 4:00 Monday afternoon as an apartment building going up in flames.

The building is in the 3300 block of 17th Avenue South.

It turned into a two alarm fire.

Two units on one side of the building were on fire when crews arrived and the fire moved up into attic.

Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the heat in the mid 80s was a barrier while putting out the fire. He says there are no injuries, but there will be some people displaced by this blaze.

“Fire damage is to the decks and also to the interior structure of both of these apartment units. It extended up into the attic. It did get knocked down this fire in about 30 minutes. There are no injuries at this time. There was a pet removed from the neighboring unit,” Erickson said.

The pet is unharmed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.