Golden Drive collects hygiene kits for homeless children

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) Golden Drive Homeless kids organization is helping provide fresh underwear and hygiene kits to people experiencing homelessness.

In just two days of selling hot dogs and brats the Golden Drive is thanking people in the community for showing up to support the cause last weekend.

With all that was collected local shelters throughout the metro will get food, hygiene products and more than 1,100 pairs of new underwear for all ages.

“It’s kind of an unseen need when you think about it, it is a huge one. It’s a day to day necessity that we might not think much about until its time to get new ones. So, just being able to know that we have enough to cover quite a few people for quite some time is huge,” Churches United Volunteer and Donations Coordinator Hannah McMeekin said.

Golden Drive Homeless Kids will be at Cruise Night Thursday in West Fargo collecting food, clothing and hygiene donations.