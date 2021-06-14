Roger Maris All-Star Week begins

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – It’s been 60 years since Hibbing, Minn. native and Fargo Shanley High School graduate Roger Maris broke the MLB single-season home run record.

The inaugural Roger Maris All-Star Week kicks off today, June 14th through June 19th at various locations throughout Fargo-Moorhead.

Funds raised during Roger Maris All-Star Week will support Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center’s expansion as a national destination for cancer research, treatment, education and training. This includes a major milestone of launching the region’s first and only Bone Marrow Transplant Program, set to open at the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center later this year.

The 37th annual Roger Maris Celebrity golf Tournament tees off Thursday June 17th, with an 18-hole tournament and a 9-hole scramble.

Celebrities playing in this year’s golf tournament include:

Moorhead Spud Alumni and Retired NHL Veteran Matt Cullen.

Former Minnesota Vikings Chad Greenway and Kyle Rudolph.

Former collegiate Wrestler at Bismarck State College and the University of Minnesota, UFC Fighter, and now WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar.

Warroad native, 2018 Winter Olympic gold medalist, and National Women’s Hockey League player Gigi Marvin.

NDSU Football Alumni and NFL Linebacker Kyle Emanuel

The list of events during Roger Maris All-Star week includes:

Free youth sports camps– June 14-16 and June 18

Dr. Carl June presentation – June 16

Roger Maris Celebrity Golf Tournament – June 17

Roger Maris Summer Night community event at Island Park – June 17

RedHawks throwback game – June 18

Roger Maris Invitational Youth Baseball Tournament: June 18-20

For more information and to sign up for Roger Maris All-Star Week events, visit RogerMarisWeek.com