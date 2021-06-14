Vehicle plows into Minneapolis protesters, killing one

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis Police say a woman was killed and another person was injured after being struck by a car during a protest in the city’s Uptown neighborhood. The suspect was pulled from his SUV by protesters after the 11:39 p.m. Sunday crash, was taken into custody and was being treated for injuries at a hospital.

A witness says the SUV hit a car parked across one of the traffic lanes, and that car then hit people.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor.

There have been ongoing protests in Uptown since the shooting June 3 of Winston Boogie Smith Jr. by members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force.