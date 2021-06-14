Vitalant Is Facing A Blood Shortage

The organization says there's less than a four-day supply of most blood types to meet a patient's needs.

MINNESOTA & NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR)– On World Blood Donor Day, Vitalant is asking for all eligible donors to donate blood as the non-profit is facing a shortage.

Type O blood is below a two-day supply. This type is used in trauma situations. Vitalant’s Regional Director Jennifer Bredahl says people tend to forget to donate blood in the summertime.

“We get a short window, especially in the Midwest or North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota, where we get to enjoy summer. When it is actually beautiful out, everybody goes and does their thing and makes their plans for vacation. It really does affect how many people are doing their normal routine of donating,” Bredahl said.

First-time donors can make an appointment regardless of knowing their blood type.

Make an appointment by clicking here.