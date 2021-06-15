“Rhombus Guy” Finds His Fur-Ever Home

Cat's Cradle teams up with Rhombus Guys by giving a free pizza for whoever adopts a cat named Rhombus Guy.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Rhombus Guys, the pizza restaurant in downtown Fargo, helps get a cat adopted from Cat’s Cradle.

It gave a free pizza for whoever adopted a cat named Rhombus Guy.

Cat’s Cradle named the cat after the pizza shop as part of the partnership. The animal shelter says Rhombus has been getting a lot of inquires. That’s where the Hudson Family comes in. They say they’re not going anywhere without their second adoption from Cat’s Cradle.

Rhombus is going to be a wonderful member of our family. He’s going to go with us whether we’re at our cabin or if we’re on vacation or whatever. He’s going to come along with us, so we look forward to having him at our house. He’s just a friendly guy and he’s a showoff. Aren’t you? Yes, you are. You’re a showoff,” The Hudson Family said.

Cat’s Cradle plans on collaborating with more businesses in the future.

