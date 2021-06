Two men injured in altercation, stabbing in Fargo apartment

FARGO (KVRR) – Two men have been hospitalized following an altercation that led to a stabbing at a Fargo apartment.

Police responded to the disturbance around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue South.

Police say investigators are working to determine exactly what happened. Two adult males, known to each other, sustained serious injuries.

One of the men is still in the hospital.