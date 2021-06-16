Ex-Mahnomen County sheriff jailed for violating protection order

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – A former Mahnomen County sheriff has been arrested for violating a protection order.

Sixty-seven-year-old Brad Athmann was arrested in Naytahwaush Tuesday afternoon after a woman reported that he was within 20-feet of her home in violation of a harassment protection order.

A Mahnomen County deputy found Athmann shortly after the woman made the report and Athmann admitted that he had been within 20-feet of the home.

Athmann was taken to the Tri-County Correctional Center in Crookston.