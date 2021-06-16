Lifelong Roger Maris Fan Shares Stories Of The Two During Inaugural “Roger Maris All Star Week”

Andy Strasberg grew up idolizing the Fargo native before eventually working in the San Diego Padres' front office

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The first annual Roger Maris All Star-Week is in full swing with events designed to raise awareness to cancer. Sanford is helping put on a range of events throughout the FM area, not the least of which was former San Diego Padres front-office man, Andy Strasberg sharing stories of his time idolizing Maris as a kid and eventually getting to the know the Fargo native along with his family. The former executive is thrilled to be part of an event that lets people know about the the kind of man Maris was.

“To a large degree, he understood he was selfless and he was interested in helping other people,” Strasberg said. “And here we are 60 years after Roger Maris hit 61 home runs and this is still happening and it has to do a lot with Sanford as well as the Maris family and all the great things that they do, which obviously, the number one thing would be the Roger Maris cancer center.”

Funds raised support Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center’s for cancer research, treatment, education and training.

FULL PRESS RELEASE:

The inaugural Roger Maris All-Star Week, presented by SCHEELS, kicks off today through June 19 at various locations throughout Fargo-Moorhead.

Funds raised during Roger Maris All-Star Week will support Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center’s continued investment and expansion as a national destination for cancer research, treatment, education and training. This includes a major milestone of launching the region’s first and only Bone Marrow Transplant Program, set to open at the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center later this year.

The list of events during Roger Maris All-Star week includes:

· Free youth sports camps– June 14-16 and June 18

· Dr. Carl June presentation – June 16

· Roger Maris Celebrity Golf Tournament – June 17

· Roger Maris Summer Night community event at Island Park – June 17

· RedHawks throwback game – June 18 · Roger Maris Invitational Youth Baseball Tournament: June 18-20

The youth sports clinics, which run from June 14-June 16 and June 18, are free for children grades 1-6 and will be conducted by local, high school and collegiate coaches. Youth clinics are available for football, baseball, basketball, soccer and hockey.

A conversation with Sanford Lorraine Cross Winner, Dr Carl June, takes place on June 16 from 1-3 p.m. outside the main/north entrance of Sanford Medical Center Broadway, 801 Broadway N., Fargo. The public is invited to attend in person or watch online at sanfordhealthlive.com. Dr. June received the Sanford Lorraine Cross Award for the groundbreaking work he and his team have done to reprogram T-cells to recognize and destroy leukemia cancer cells. This therapy is now FDA approved to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

The 37th annual Roger Maris Celebrity golf Tournament tees off on June 17th, with an 18-hole tournament and a 9-hole scramble. The 18-hole tournament, presented by Happy Harry’s Bottle Shops, takes place at Rose Creek Golf Course, 1500 E. Rose Creek Parkway S., Fargo.

The inaugural 9-hole scramble, presented by Luther Family Buick GMC, takes place at Osgood Golf Course, 4400 Clubhouse Drive S., Fargo. The scramble is an opportunity to engage community members to enjoy a

morning of fun in support of cancer survivors and the great care provided by the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center.

Celebrities playing in this year’s Golf Tournament include:

· Matt Cullen

· Kyle Emanuel

· Chad Greenway

· C.J. Ham

· Brock Lesnar

· Gigi Marvin

· Kyle Rudolph

The Roger Maris Summer Night community event takes place on Thursday, June 17 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Island Park. This free community gathering will connect Roger Maris Cancer Center patients, survivors and staff with the greater Fargo-Moorhead community. The event includes local food trucks and celebratory live music and artistic performances by Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome, FM Ballet, New Orleans jazz group the Mardi Gras Kings and FM Aerialists. There will also be a wishing tree inviting visitors to take or leave a wish of hope for people facing cancer. Free parking is available in the Island Park parking ramp.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will play host to the Sioux Falls Canaries on Friday, June 18, in a throwback commemorative game. The RedHawks will wear throwback uniforms of the Northern League’s F-M Twins, whom Maris played for in 1953 and was named Rookie of the Year. Player’s uniforms will be auctioned off virtually after the game, with all proceeds benefitting the Sanford Fargo Roger Maris Cancer Center.

The Roger Maris Invitational Youth Baseball Tournament runs from June 18-20. The games will be played at Tharaldson Little League Complex, 1804 17th Ave. S. and Brunsdale Park, 1702 27th Ave, S. and will also feature a home run derby.

For more information and to sign up for Roger Maris All-Star Week events, visit RogerMarisWeek.com.