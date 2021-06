Suspect missing after stolen vehicle chase in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead police are on the lookout for a suspect in a stolen vehicle chase.

Police say an officer tried to pull over a driver in an area near 8th St. and 30th Ave. South Wednesday morning on suspicion that one of the occupants has felony warrants.

The driver took off. The chase ended in the Johnson Drive and 16th St. South area.

Officers found the car abandoned near 40th Ave. and 20th St. S.