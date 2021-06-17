Fargo-based Aldevron sold for $9.6 billion

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo-based Aldevron has been sold. Danaher Corp. of Washington, DC acquired Aldevron for $9.6 billion.

Aldevron is a leading global provider of high-quality plasmid DNA, gene proteins used in vaccines, gene and cell therapy, gene editing, and diagnostic applications. The company recently completed construction of a state-of-the-art 189,000 sq. ft. facility on its 14-acre campus in Fargo.

Aldevron will operate as a standalone company and brand with Danaher’s life sciences segment.

Aldevron was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fargo. It employs approximately 600 people.

The sale is subject to federal regulatory approval.