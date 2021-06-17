Former sheriff accused of violating protection order released

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – Former Mahnomen County Sheriff Brad Athmann has been released from jail following his arrest for violating a harassment protection order in a property dispute with a neighbor in Naytahwaush, Minn.

Athmann, also a former Mahnomen county commissioner, was released on a $500 bond.

Athmann was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to have no further violations of the protection order. The judge also set additional conditions.

Athmann was arrested Tuesday, after going within the 20-foot limit of the neighbor’s property.

He’s scheduled to appear in court again in early August.