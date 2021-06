George Floyd statue unveiled in Newark, N.J.

NEWARK, N.J. (KVRR) – A statue of George Floyd is on display outside city hall in Newark, N.J.

The 700-pound sculpture was commissioned by Newark mayor Ras J. Baraka and filmmaker Leon Pickney.

The statue unveiling coincides with the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates when slaves in the U.S. learned that they had been freed on June 19, 1865.

The statue is expected to remain in place for at least a year.