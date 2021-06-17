ND Human Rights Film Festival names Native American Programming Director

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A local arts organization adds a new role in preparation for its upcoming film festival.

Non-profit The Human Family has welcomed Falcon Gott to the North Dakota Human Rights Film Festival as the Native American Programming Director. The position is new to the festival.

Gott says his goal is to represent Native Americans in ways that challenge long-lasting negative stereotypes often portrayed by mainstream media.

“What you would see in a Hollywood Film with Native people and a film made by Native peoples is two very contrast type of characters. So if the audience can see these characters in a very humanized way, it can challenge their perspective of what Native people are,” Gott said.

The film festival is scheduled for November at Fargo Theatre.