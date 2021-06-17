Sports stars take part in Roger Maris Celebrity Golf Tournament

This was a great day for golf as sports celebrities come together to play for a good cause

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Celebrities hit the golf course for charity looking to score the perfect hole-in-one!

“Every year is different but they all are fun you get to meet a lot of new people, and everyone is on board for the right cause its always just a fun deal and happy to be here,” Moorhead native and former NHL Player Matt Cullen said.

The Roger Maris Celebrity Golf Tournament teed off for the 37th time for the Roger Maris All Star Week with Sanford Health Foundation.

“Pretty awesome they have expanded it to a week long celebration of just overall health and Roger Maris was incredible unreal so be able to be apart of this event and raise funds is awesome,” Olympic Gold Medalist Hockey Player and Warroad native Gigi Marvin said.

“It warms my heart to be able to be apart of this opportunity to come play,” Elk River, Minnesota native and Flyers Defenseman Nate Prosser stated.

Players got to enjoy a day of fun in support of cancer survivors and the great care provided at the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center.

“It’s great to be apart of a group of people who that are so dedicated to being on the front line of the research and pushing things forward so for us as a foundation for me as a person I love being apart of it,” Cullen said.

“To meet the families there using the hospital there using the facility. They don’t wanna be there, they don’t wanna stay there. If we can make their stay better and help with what Sanford is doing then we wanna be a part of that so we are proud to be linked up with Sanford and to be a small piece of the puzzle,” former Vikings Linebacker Chad Greenway said.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center.