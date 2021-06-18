Former Bison WR Shepherd Signs With Kansas City

Won roster spot in mini-camp off tryout

Fargo, N.D. — A former Bison footballer has a new home in the NFL.

Receiver Darrius Shepherd signs with the 2020 super bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs joining the 90-man roster after a tryout during mini-camp. Shepherd spent the last two seasons with the Green Bay Packers after going undrafted out of NDSU.

He appeared in 14 games for the pack seeing action in 192 offensive snaps and 76 on special teams.

Career numbers: 6 catches 47 yards averaging just under 19 yards on 20 kickoff returns.