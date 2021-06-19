East Defeats West In 2021 ND Shrine Bowl

Team East took the lead in the final seconds of the first half on their way to the win over Team West at Sheyenne High

WEST FARGO, ND (KVRR) – After COVID-19 canceled the 2020 North Dakota Shrine Bowl, both teams were back out on the field a year later. Team East defeated team West, 28-21, at Sheyenne High on Saturday afternoon.

Shanley High’s Cooper Mattern threw a touchdown for the East squad, as did Langdon Edmore Area Munich’s Simon Romfro. The former Cardinal also ran for 57 yards and a score.