Attorneys negotiating plea deal for Grommesh, trial canceled

Garrett Grommesh

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Prosecutors and defense attorneys are negotiating a possible plea agreement for Garrett Grommesh, the Moorhead man charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

Grommesh is facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of disseminating child pornography.

Clay County Attorney Brian Melton tells KVRR that Grommesh’s June 29 trial has been canceled and says talks are under towards reaching an agreement.

“Plea negotiations have been ongoing” Melton said. “There is a plea hearing set for July 12.”

Terms of the plea agreement, including a recommended sentence, are not being disclosed.

Moorhead Police began investigating Grommesh in 2019, after the Minnesota BCA received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police have said that more than 100 images of child porn have been identified.

Grommesh’s attorney, Luke Heck, hasn’t been available to comment.

In 2010, Grommesh and his family were featured on an episode of “Extreme Makeover Home Edition.”