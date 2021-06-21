Hansen Steps Down as Shanley Girls Soccer Coach

Spent last seven years as head coach

FARGO, N.D. — After seven years at the helm of Shanley girls soccer, Lance Hansen is stepping down. The reason? to spend more time with his family.

Hansen leaves quite the legacy with in the program. Under his watch, the Deacons won one of their two state titles in 2019 went to the state tournament every season and took home multiple EDC champions as well.

Ryan Christianson will take over after six years as an assistant. Christianson is the head coach of the boys team and will still retain that position.