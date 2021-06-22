South Dakota lawmakers, cities warm to marijuana plans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota is waiting for a state Supreme Court decision on whether recreational marijuana will become legal in July. But state lawmakers and city governments are moving forward with their own pot plans.

Officials statewide have warmed to the idea of legalization since voters passed a constitutional amendment in November legalizing marijuana for adults. Some cities want to own and operate recreational marijuana dispensaries.

If the Supreme Court keeps the drug from being legalized, state lawmakers are planning a legalization bill ahead of next year’s legislative session.

Republican Rep. Hugh Bartels says he anticipates the Supreme Court will rule on Thursday.