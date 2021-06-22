Volson, Watson Named Preseason All-Americans for NDSU Football

One of six schools with multiple selections

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State is one of six schools with multiple preseason All-Americans.

Offensive lineman Cordell Volson and receiver Christian Watson headline the list.

Watson led all Bison wideouts with 19 catches for 442 yards and a touchdown.

On special teams, he tied an NDSU single season record with two 100 yard-returns for touchdowns in a season.

Volson has played 40 consecutive games starting 26 of them at every position on the line.