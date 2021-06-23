Former candidate for governor leads petition drive to recall Burgum

BISMARCK, N.D. – A frequent North Dakota political candidate is leading an effort to recall Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford.

Michael Coachman, who last year received just 10% of the vote in the GOP primary for governor, is alleging “contempt of the voters” and negligence by Burgum.

Coachman is a retired U.S. Air Force veteran who lives in Larimore. He was previously an unsuccessful candidate for secretary of state in 2018 and for lieutenant governor in 2012 and 2016.

North Dakota Republican Party Chairman Perrie Schafer expects the recall to fail.

“This recall effort is misguided and will undoubtedly fail. Governor Burgum was overwhelmingly re-elected by North Dakota voters less than one year ago by nearly the largest margin of any candidate for governor in the nation.”

Secretary of State Al Jaeger approved for circulation a petition for the recall effort.