LIVE: FM Welcome Party Returns In Person

Welcome Party Went Virtual In 2020 Due To COVID

Get to know some of your neighbors in our community in person as the FM Welcome Party returns.

The semi-annual introduction to our community went virtual last November. This Wednesday, they’re back in person at Fargo Broadway Square.

Organizers say the outdoor venue helped alleviate any uncertainty when they were planning the event.

It’s free, with food, performances, games and more to help new residents feel at home in the Metro.

Everyone is welcomed, even if you’ve spent your whole life here.

Tifanie Gelinske with the GMFEDC says, “But really it’s just a casual environment for people to come out, learn more about Fargo/Moorhead and meet other new people.”

The event runs from 5:30-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 23th. Click here to learn more about the Welcome Party