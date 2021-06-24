Expert predicts Derek Chauvin won’t get maximum sentence Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – Friday, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced.

The hearing will include the reading of victim impact statements from not only family, but everyday Minnesotans. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has asked the public to submit community impact statements ahead of the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Expert predicts Derek Chauvin won’t get maximum sentence Friday. The state is asking for a 30-year sentence for Derek Chauvin. While his charges carry a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, experts say he won’t get that much. They say he is most likely to get 30 years.

On a form on Ellison’s website, people can submit their own community impact statement describing “how Mr. Chauvin’s offenses have had a social or economic impact” on their lives and community. When submitting, people must select whether they reside in Minneapolis, the state of Minnesota, the United States, or elsewhere. Submissions are due Thursday.

Chauvin, who has never spoken publicly about the case, will get the chance to speak for the first time at the hearing.

Derek Chauvin’s defense attorney Eric Nelson is asking for both a downward sentencing departure and a new trial from Judge Peter Cahill.

The state is asking for a 30-year sentence for Chauvin. While his charges carry a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, experts say he won’t get that much. They say he is most likely to get 30 years.

Whatever the sentence, Chauvin will have to serve two thirds of it behind bars per state law. The remainder will be spent in some form of supervised release.