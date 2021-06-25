Driver in stolen car arrested after highway chase near Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A woman is under arrest in Moorhead after a police chase involving a stolen car.

Moorhead Police say they spotted the stolen car on 8th St., south of I-94 at around 1:45 a.m. Friday. When they tried to pull the driver over, the driver took off.

Police used stop-sticks to deflate the tires and slow the car down. The driver kept going east on I-94 for about 7 miles.

Jewell Alberts, who has no permanent address, was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and fleeing.