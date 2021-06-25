Former Bison, NFLers Wentz, Stick Host Youth Camp at NDSU

Part of events that run through the weekend put on by Sanford and the AO1 Foundation

FARGO, N.D. — Giving back to the community that’s what it’s all about for NDSU alums Carson Wentz, Easton Stick and Derrek Tuszka. For the NFL stars, part of it is coming together to put on a youth clinic through Sanford for third to eighth graders.

It brings them back to their days as a kid wanting to chase after dreams of being in the shoes they fill now.

“It’s fun to always get back here. I say it every year. I use to be one of these kids running around here,” Wentz said. “Going crazy. Staying busy. Its fun to be a part of this, not just to see me but easton some of these other guys to say hey, I can get there one day and to inspire and encourage them.”

“As a little kid, this is all I wanted to do. Be with my buddies. Play sports,” Stick said. “There’s nothing better so to be on the other side of that now and organize this thing is pretty special.”

“It’s good to be home. I’m excited to be back. It’s a good reason to be back in Fargo,” Tuszka said. “I get to run around the field with some young kids and watch them enjoy. Have fun and compete a little bit.

The main goal is to take that same feeling all three had and inspire future Bison fans to realize being in their position can happen to them someday too.

“Were trying to uplift them. Encourage them,” Stick said. “Tell them to have fun because at the end of the day, that’s what it is. You’re with your buddies. You’re playing a game whether its football or any sport. You’re with friends and guys you’re playing against in little league and now you’re out here together. It’s awesome.”

“Have fun. Honestly. It sounds so simple but especially this day in age playing sports is a job to be really good at it from the time they step up on it,” Wentz said. “I just want to remind them to enjoy it and to get involved not just with football but be a Multi sport athlete. Have fun being a kid because at some point there is going to be a time when it does become a profession and are able to do those things. Keep believing in themselves.”

“It gives a lot of kids hopes and goals and aspirations on what they can achieve,” Tuszka said. “Being able to see a local guy out here and being able to interact with him and compete in these games. It’s good.”

All three come together again on Saturday taking their talents to the diamond for a softball game with even more former Bison teammates to see who can swing the bat the best: offense or defense.