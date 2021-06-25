Warroad Native, Olympic Gold Medalist Marvin Advocate to Grow Women’s Hockey in America

FARGO, N.D. — Three time Olympian and gold medalist Gigi Marvin is a part of the movement for women’s hockey and is hoping to bring more changes to the sport.

“We have so many role models for guys but its so different when you see someone who looks like you going out there and I have teammates who gave birth are now moms and still go out dominating,” Marvin said. “I think it’s imperative girls to see other girls being successful and completing hard and being relentless on the ice.”

Marivin goes into detail about what people in sports can do and also what the average person can do to grow the views on women’s hockey.

“Increased programing increase more opportunities but also those who are in positions for power willing to put and showcase women sports on tv,” Marvin said. “Use their dollars rather its marketing, advertising, publishing or even as an equipment manager we believe in this project and we are going to funnel funds into and their expertise around it so I think its just a collective large scale if you are in the position in order to facilitate some of these growth and changes to do so.”

The gold medalist says that men have a better chance of playing professional hockey.

“My brother had a path he played hockey he can make a career out of it going pro he had a path set up I don’t I fight and I have to have other jobs in addition and there is still no league for women when you get paid and that’s your only job,” Marvin said. “I have a six year old niece four year old nephew their Both in the same family that nephew has all the opportunity in the world there’s nothing for that girl still its been 30 years still I was her age it’s just unbelievable how slow it’s been so me first hand i want to be apart of that change.”

The University of Minnesota alum goes into detail about how her 2018 Winter Olympics women’s hockey team went into overtime and says that it was the most watched hockey game on NBC that somewhat put Team USA Women’s Hockey on the forefront.

“People also realizing wow these women are so talented so I think the demand is there the players and the skill level is there its the matter of how we can work with people who will create a league that’s sustainable and a support system so that this can be a full time career where you don’t need additional jobs to support being hockey player.

Marvin remains on the NWHL’s Boston Pride and is part of BALLY Sports North’s Minnesota Wild broadcast team.