Black non-profit vandalized

Ps & Qs Etiquette is reporting their meeting space was ransacked.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A GoFundMe page is set up for a non-profit hit by vandalism Wednesday night.

Ps & Qs Etiquette is reporting their meeting space was ransacked.

There are items reported stolen.

The vandaliser threw stuff all over the floors.

Clothes were reportedly smelling urine.

The organization’s mission is to “empower young girls and boys with knowledge and leadership skills for their fullest potential.”

Rachel Stone the founder was preparing for graduation before finding her space was ruined.

Click here for the GoFundMe page.