Fundraiser Event to Raise Money for a Woman Recovering from Brain Surgery

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A local woman who is recovering from major brain surgery is getting support from the community.

“She will do anything to protect anybody. Absolutely,” Paige’s mother, Kim Davis said.

Caring and protecting is how many describe Paige Davis. She’s always looking out for others. But, It’s now her turn to be cared for.

Paige’s skull was fractured after a seizure in March. She just had her second surgery to have her skull reattached. Now, loved ones are putting together volleyball and cornhole tournaments to help raise money while she’s out of work recovering.

“It’s just fun to see everybody come out and support her in this way and show her that she’s impacted a lot of lives and it’s now time to give back to her,” Paige’s sister, Jill Ambuehl said.

There’s a silent auction and even merchandise with her favorite song “Ain’t no mountain high enough.”

“We probably sold like over $400 in 3 hours. All that money is going to Paige and she deserves the money,” Paige’s close friend, Kinley Sellden said.

The turnout rate was big. Some come as far as Minnesota, Montana, and South Dakota to show their support.

“She might not always be able to show it, but Paige is grateful for any amount of support she gets, rather you come out here or positive thoughts sent her way,” Paige’s brother, Seth Birnel said.

Some of Paige’s biggest supporters say they are here for her no matter the circumstances.

Paige’s boyfriend Tye Anderson says “Keep on fighting. Everybody is here for you. We love you. We’re not going anywhere. We’ll be here throughout the whole thing.”

“Paige is very funny, kind, and loyal. She always makes me feel better,” Sellden said.

Paige’s close friend Mia Marum says “Whenever I’m with Paige, she’s so happy all the time. I just love that about her.”

“We love you. We will see you soon. Keep going. Keep fighting. It’s going to be a slow process, but it’s a process and she’s doing it. It takes months to years, but she’s going to make it,” Paige’s parents, Kim and Brad Davis said.

The family says they are thankful for the community’s support.

Click here for the Lend A Hand Up donation link.