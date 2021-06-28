LIVE: Nome Schoolhouse Ready For Grand Opening After Nearly 3 Years

Renovated Nome Schoolhouse Building Hopes To Turn Small ND Town Into International Destination

After nearly three years of work, the Nome Schoolhouse is celebrating its grand opening this week.

Owners Chris Armbrust and Teresa Perleberg bought an abandoned schoolhouse in Nome, North Dakota in 2018, southeast of Valley City.

They spent years fixing the building and renovating it.

Now, there’s an events space, a boutique hotel, camping space, classroom space, a restaurant and bar, along with room for their fiber arts businesses and animals.

Their grand opening celebration runs July first through the fourth.

When they look back at all the work they put in over years, they say it’s surreal seeing what they built.

Armbrust says, “We saw the vision the first time we walked in. We pictured it complete and we knew the potential that this grand old building had.”

