Six arrested in Beltrami County human trafficking sting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says six people were arrested during a human trafficking operation in Beltrami County.

The BCA led the operation with assistance from the Tribes United Against Sex Trafficking (TRUST) Task Force, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Bemidji Police Department.

During the operation, suspects responded to an ad on a sex advertisement website. Investigators arrested the suspects as they arrived at an arranged meeting place for a commercial sex crime. All were booked into the Beltrami County Jail on probable cause solicitation of prostitution of an adult.

Those arrested were Michael Lee Eichstadt, 56, of Bemidji, Quint Kyle Ironnecklace, 24, of Bemidji, Lance Armon Jones, 39, of Oakville, Washington, Dennis Michael Murphy, 43, of Park Rapids, Matthew F. Senica, 49, of Illinois and Philip Edward Toomey, Jr., 48, of Maywood, Missouri.

“This operation was part of our ongoing, collective commitment to rid our communities of sexual exploitation.” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. “It is never okay to purchase another person for sex.”​

The BCA says charges will be filed in the coming days.