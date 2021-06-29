Fargo National Cemetery Honor Guard receives donation from veteran organization

HARWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo National Cemetery Honor Guard gets a big donation from a group dedicated to veterans.

The Daughters of the American Revolution presented the Fargo Memorial Honor Guard with a check for $500 to support the organization.

“To help support the honor guard we love donations as always because of uniforms do cost quite a bit,” Honor Guard Member Lisa Folstad said.

“One of the things that was brought to my attention was that the cost of the uniforms for the honor guard is quite expensive especially the winter jackets that they need when they are out here,” Sandy Sidler State Regent for North Dakota said.

The Honor Guard is all volunteer and performs military ceremonies throughout the year.

“If you come out here to the cemetery you will see there is no shelter, there is no building for us to be in. they usually sit in their cars between funeral because we are out in the country so there’s no place to go,” Sidler said.

“We all want to be here for our veterans but for some of our older members it does make it a lot harder for them to be out here and for us to hopefully have a shelter and land one day not only for us as the honor guard to relax in between services but for those families that do come a distance away that don’t have anywhere around here to just to relax for a little bit caught up with their family and remember their family members,” Folstad said.

The DAR group makes it their mission to serve veterans just as they served our country.

“I think it very important we support them and provide whatever we can for them,” Sidler said.

“I just can’t say how much we appreciate the daughters of the Revolutionary War,” Folstad said.