Fargo urban hunting program to be examined for possible changes

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Fargo’s urban bow hunting program will remain while a group examines the program. There was some discussion earlier that the long-time deer and turkey hunt could be disbanded.

City commissioners approved a study group that will examine the benefits and dangers of the program. The hunt is done on Park District property along the Red River between September through January.

Commissioner Tony Gehrig says concerns about safety and any other worries are not a problem. He says it’s been a very successful program as the doe-only hunt has harvested 352 deer in the past 15-years and about a dozen turkeys since that hunt began in 2013. He says no one has been hurt and no the homes have been damaged by hunters.

The Police Department oversees the bowhunting program and the study group will include representatives of the Fargo Park District and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the report should be ready to present to the city commission in early September.