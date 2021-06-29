Man drives into Bismarck gun shop, steals guns

BISMARCK, N.D. – Police say a Bismarck man drove into a gun shop and stole four rifles.

The 22-year-old man is accused of ramming a service-type vehicle with cabinets into the front door of Double H Guns and stealing what police called “a number of firearms.”

Lt. Luke Gardiner says police later responded to a report of a gas drive-off at a Holiday station and the vehicle fit the one that was used in the gun shop robbery.

Officers followed the vehicle and eventually arrested the man. The guns were still in the vehicle and were recovered.