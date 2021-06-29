Man in custody after south Fargo stabbing

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing Sunday morning.

Police responded to a medical assist in the 800 block of 10th St. S. after the caller reported seeing the suspect stabbing a man in the neck. Officers located the victim in the 700 block of 10 St. S. and provided medical care until FM Ambulance arrived. The victim was transported to a hospital and is recovering.

Forty-five-year-old Abdisamad S. Muse was arrested for aggravated assault. Muse was located and interviewed by police Monday night.

Police say the investigation is still open.