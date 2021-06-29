NDSU President Dean Bresciani to step down

MINOT, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani is stepping down.

During a meeting of the North Dakota Board of Higher Education Tuesday, Chairman Nick Hacker announced that Bresciani will serve as president through 2022 and then become a tenured NDSU professor.

Hacker congratulated Bresciani for his accomplishments and said Bresciani will be involved in the search for his successor.

The circumstances surrounding Bresciani’s resignation were not discussed in open session. The board met in a closed executive session prior to the announcement.

The arrangement was approved on a vote of 6 to 1. The only dissenting vote came from student member, Erica Solberg, who is an NDSU student.

Bresciani is NDSU’s 14th president. The Napa Valley, Calif. native was appointed in 2010.