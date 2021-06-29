Noem sending SD National Guard to Southern border

Tomorrow morning I’m officially announcing up to 50 National Guard troops to Texas to help secure our border. The Biden Administration has failed to keep America safe. We shouldn’t be making our own communities vulnerable by sending police to fix Biden’s border crisis. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) June 28, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KVRR) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says the South Dakota National Guard is being deployed to the Mexico border.

Noem made the announcement on social media late Monday.

“I’m officially announcing up to 50 National Guard troops to Texas to help secure our border” Noem said. “The Biden Administration has failed to keep America safe. We shouldn’t be making our own communities vulnerable by sending police to fix Biden’s border crisis.”

More details are expected to be released Tuesday.