Sheyenne’s Urlab Named Gatorade Player of the Year in North Dakota

Hit .394 in senior season leading Mustangs to state title

WEST FARGO, N.D — Sheyenne baseball won its first state title and now have a first time winner for Gatorade player of the year in the state. Alex Urlab takes home the honor after batting .394 driving in 32 runs and scoring on 31 in his senior season with the Mustangs.

The All-Class A state selection also reached base a ton. How about a 1.064 on-base/slugging percentage recording 15 extra base hits as part of a 26-7-1 season.

Urlab is North Dakota’s top draft prospect and will take the junior college route by attending Neosho in the fall.