United Way asking for donations for school supply drive

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – United Way of Cass-Clay will be handing out backpacks and school supplies to families in need of children attending K-12 schools in Cass or Clay counties.

The event in its 23rd year and will be in a drive-thru format at Scheels Arena in August.

People are encouraged to donate pencils, notebooks, binders and other supplies.

You can receive the supplies by coming to the arena, bringing ID and be prepared to fill out paperwork.

“At United Way we believe all kids deserve to walk through the door on their first day of school feeling confident and ready to learn,” United Way Of Cass Clay Director of Community Engagement Tiffany McShane.

“United Way school supply drive fills a huge gap in our community by providing school supplies to anyone in need,” Amy Riccio Moorhead Area Public Schools Social Worker said.

United Way is taking donations through July 23rd. The supplies will be handed out August 2nd through the 5th.