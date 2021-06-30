Tips to stay safe on the water

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — With warmer temperatures many people may be looking to cool down in a pool or lake.

North Dakota Game and Fish department is reminding people of the safety precautions to keep in mind if venturing “out to the lakes.

Many people are expected to seek out boating activities this Independence Day.

They say it’s important to follow guidelines and to wear the proper safety attire.

“We really want to try to grasp the importance of putting boating safety at the top of the priority list. Unfortunately sometimes people get a little bit lacked on the safety and wearing a life jacket is one of the best things that you can do,” North Dakota Game and Fish Outreach Biologist Doug Leier said.

Both Minnesota and North Dakota require anyone under the age of 10 to wear a life jacket.