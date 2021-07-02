North Dakota man arrested after Aberdeen park is locked down

Storybook Land at Wylie Park

ABERDEEN, S.D. – A North Dakota man is being held on possible charges of making terroristic threats after an incident that brought the bomb squad to an Aberdeen park this week.

Police were called to Wylie Park around noon Wednesday on reports that a man was talking about “blowing things up” and was burying things in the sand.

The park was locked down and the Highway Patrol’s bomb-sniffing dog was brought to the scene. The state Division of Criminal Investigation’s bomb squad responded and a large search of the park was done but no explosives were found.

The 33-year-old man was arrested and taken to the Brown County Jail.