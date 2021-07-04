Redhawks Sweep Milkmen; Move Into Three-Way Tie For 1st

A 13-3 win over Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon improved FM to (26-18) on the season

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks set the fireworks off early Sunday afternoon, finishing their homestand with an exclamation point as they beat the Milwaukee Milkmen 13-3 in front of 2,354 fans at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks had three multi-run home runs and Logan Nissen pitched a season high seven innings in the win to propel Fargo-Moorhead into a three-way tie atop the American Association North Division standings at time of writing — the Chicago Dogs face off against the Houston Apollos at 7:05 p.m. Sunday night.

The RedHawks reached double digit runs for the fifth time this homestand in the win. Second baseman Jordan George hit a two-run home run for the second straight game and was 2-for-3 with a walk and 2 RBIs in the win. Right fielder John Silviano hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning and was 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs in the game. It was his first home run since June 22, a 17-5 win over the Chicago Dogs in Fargo.

RedHawks starting pitcher Logan Nissen (3-3) pitched seven innings and allowed only two runs on six hits. Nissen struck out six batters and didn’t allow a walk. Right-handed pitcher’s Alex Ver Steeg (0-2) and Luke Lind (0-0) pitched the final two innings of the game. A solo home run hit off of Lind was the only baserunner either pitcher allowed to reach.

Milwaukee’s Brett Vertigan and Tony Roselli were the only Milkmen batters with an RBI on Sunday. Vertigan was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs in the loss and Roselli hit a pinch-hit solo shot in the top of the ninth inning. Adam Brett Walker II was held hitless but reached base twice on an intentional walk and a hit by pitch.

Milwaukee starter Myles Smith (5-3) gave up eight runs on 12 hits and four walks and got his third loss of the season. The eight RedHawks runs were the most that Smith has given up in a start so far in 2021. RHP Ryan Boyer (4-0) replaced Smith in the sixth inning and gave up two runs on three hits and a walk in one inning. RHP Ryan Dunne (0-0) took over the mound in the seventh inning and gave up three runs, two earned, on two hits in one inning of work before handing the ball to RHP Nate Hadley (1-0), who pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

The RedHawks will travel to Jackson, Tenn. on Tuesday, July 6 to start a three-game series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes (18-22). Fargo-Moorhead will return back to Newman Outdoor Field on Tuesday, July 13 for a 7:02 p.m. game against the Gary SouthShore Railcats.

Courtesy: FM Redhawks